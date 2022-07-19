SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 12,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,931. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

