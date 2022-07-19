Slow Capital Inc. Buys 3,487 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.50. 5,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.79 and its 200-day moving average is $274.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

