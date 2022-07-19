Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $15.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $506.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.44 and its 200 day moving average is $569.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

