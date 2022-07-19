Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average is $438.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

