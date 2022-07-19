Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,283 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,329,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $284.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.45. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

