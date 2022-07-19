Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,164 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

ITW stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.49. 10,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

