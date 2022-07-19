Slow Capital Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Chubb by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,465. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

