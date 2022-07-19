Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 84,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 84,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

