SmartCredit Token Price Tops $1.23 on Exchanges (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $915.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00361635 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.
About SmartCredit Token
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SmartCredit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCredit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.