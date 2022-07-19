SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Price Performance

Shares of SCRF stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £36.13 million and a P/E ratio of 783.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.48. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 76.75 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 99 ($1.18).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

