Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SOHO opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.