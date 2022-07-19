Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.