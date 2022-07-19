Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Trading Down 31% This Week

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $119,026.83 and approximately $44,266.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00386992 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018990 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
