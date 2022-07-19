SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

