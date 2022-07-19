SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 144,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,585,548 shares.The stock last traded at $58.91 and had previously closed at $58.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

