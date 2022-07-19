SpeedCash Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (SCS)

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 156.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpeedCash has a market cap of $10,559.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00336723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
About SpeedCash
SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpeedCash
Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.