SpeedCash Price Reaches $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (SCS)

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 156.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpeedCash has a market cap of $10,559.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00336723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,118.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash (SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

