SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $108,938.06

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $108,938.06 and $888.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,829.56 or 0.99928037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00217904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00254174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00112810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00055787 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005665 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004503 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

