SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7153 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SSE has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSEZY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.24) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,440.17.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

