SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSPPF. BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.67.

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

