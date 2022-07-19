StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and $2.68 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00112523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00262707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008399 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

