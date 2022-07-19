Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,893. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

