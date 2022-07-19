Status One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.59 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $111.75 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

