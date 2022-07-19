Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Down 4.4%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.41 and last traded at $64.72. Approximately 20,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,483,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

