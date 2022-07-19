Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

SCM stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 2,500 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,852.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $223,515. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

