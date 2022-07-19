StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in StepStone Group by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

