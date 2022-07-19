StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 455,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StepStone Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in StepStone Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in StepStone Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.