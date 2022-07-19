Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,859. The company has a market cap of $694.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

