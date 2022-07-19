Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $37,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.