Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $47.39 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $47,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.