Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

