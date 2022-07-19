Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,982. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

