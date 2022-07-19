Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,349 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

