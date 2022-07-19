Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

