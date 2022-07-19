Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

