Stifel Europe Trims Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Target Price to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Europe from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded down 0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.17. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of 1.73 and a 52 week high of 6.00.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.