Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.41.

Shares of PSK traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.76. 1,124,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,737. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,742,047.76. In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor purchased 3,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,667.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,742,047.76. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

