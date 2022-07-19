Stifel Nicolaus Cuts OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.50

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

OrganiGram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$432.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

