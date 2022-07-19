StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.77. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.