StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

