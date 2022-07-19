StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTN opened at $0.27 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,280.18% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. On average, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

