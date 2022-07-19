StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

