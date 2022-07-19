StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.17% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.