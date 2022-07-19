StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
CREG stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
