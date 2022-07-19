StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

