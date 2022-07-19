StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.35 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

