StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $70.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
