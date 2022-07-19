StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $70.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

