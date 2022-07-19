StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.36 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

