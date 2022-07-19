Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,687.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

