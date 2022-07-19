StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $62,505.90 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,859,252,745 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

