Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $220.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.88.

Stryker Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

